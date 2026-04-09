Number of UnionPay cards in Kazakhstan declines
Photo: UnionPay
The total figure was almost entirely composed of debit cards. Credit cards remained at a minimal level, while debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards recorded no units in circulation.
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