Kazakhstan and China launch joint hydrogen technology center

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. An official opening ceremony for the Kazakhstan-China Hydrogen Technology Center was held at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

The establishment of the Center represents a direct step toward building a modern technological ecosystem in the country, integrating fundamental science, education, and industry.

During the event, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov emphasized that cooperation with leading international partners would significantly accelerate the development of the sector. He noted that hydrogen energy is one of the strategic directions for the industry, and the Concept adopted in 2024 laid the legal and economic foundation for the emergence of a new sector aimed at decarbonizing the economy. According to him, the new Center is expected to become a key platform for training a new generation of engineers, conducting applied research, and rapidly introducing innovations into production.

The practical foundation for the Center’s activities was the signing of a trilateral memorandum between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Energy China International. The document is aimed at developing large-scale scientific and technical cooperation and facilitating the transfer of advanced solutions.

Under the agreement, the parties agreed to conduct joint research, test hydrogen technologies, and launch experimental pilot projects. Particular emphasis is placed on the commercialization of scientific discoveries and their integration into industrial projects within Kazakhstan.