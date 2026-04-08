EIA forecasts drop in global oil production in 2026 before rebound in 2027
Photo: EIA
Global oil production is set to fall 1.3 million barrels per day in 2026 but is projected to rebound in 2027, the EIA reports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy