A unique opportunity for business growth and expansion

In entrepreneurship, every step represents a new opportunity, and every new plan signifies growth. For micro-business owners aiming to expand their scale of operations, increase their service range, or boost turnover, the special loan conditions offered by Yelo Bank continue to be available.



Within the framework of this campaign, micro-entrepreneurs can obtain loans of up to 100,000 AZN with interest rates starting from just 10% per annum and the possibility of commission-free credit. Other advantages designed for the convenience of entrepreneurs include:



✔️ Grace period of up to 12 months;

✔️ Flexible repayment schedule for up to 48 months;

✔️ On-site service: Bank specialists visit the business location to conduct the analysis and formalize the loan on the spot.



Now is the perfect time to make new investments in your business with Yelo Bank!



For more information: https://ylb.az/mikrokredit.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!