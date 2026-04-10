This month, for the first time in our history, we are preparing to take one of our core assets, PASHA Bank, to the public markets – Jalal Gasimov

As it was announced at the beginning of the year, PASHA Holding intends to proceed with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of PASHA Bank, marking a historic milestone as the first private bank and private entity in Azerbaijan to initiate a public listing process. The planned IPO represents a significant step in PASHA Holding’s strategic evolution, reflecting both a forward-looking vision and a disciplined, growth-oriented approach.

Commenting on the development, Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding, said: “For the first time in our history, we are preparing to take one of our core assets, PASHA Bank, to the public markets. This is not only a milestone for our Group, but also a first for Azerbaijan’s private sector.”

Gasimov emphasized that the decision is grounded in both strategic necessity and long-term ambition: “At its core, an IPO is about capital. It will enable the bank to continue its growth trajectory and strengthen its role in supporting the real economy. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation through retained earnings and shareholder support. Now, we are opening the next phase of growth to the market.”

Beyond capital raising, the IPO is expected to enhance transparency and institutional discipline: “We also want to understand how the market values our bank - and to invite that discipline. Becoming a public company brings greater transparency, accountability, and rigor. These are not obligations we take lightly; they are standards we actively seek.”

PASHA Holding also highlighted the broader significance of the IPO for Azerbaijan’s financial ecosystem, particularly the development of local capital markets: “Today, the local capital market remains limited, with few private issuers. For a healthy financial ecosystem, there must be both investors and companies willing to open themselves to the market. We are ready to take that step — not only for our own growth, but to contribute to the development of a more dynamic and diversified economy. Over time, this may also include listings of other assets within our group.”

The Group views the IPO as an extension of its long-standing mission to support economic growth and investment: “I am particularly pleased that this milestone comes in the year of PASHA Holding LLC’s 20th anniversary, as it marks a new chapter in our journey and contributes to our shareholders aspiration moving from growing to sharing. For two decades, we have supported our clients in investing and expanding their businesses. With this IPO, we take that philosophy one step further - opening the door for a broader community of investors to participate in the next phase of our journey.”

Established in 2006, PASHA Holding is one of the leading conglomerates in the country operating across a diverse range of sectors, including banking, insurance, fintech, real estate, retail grocery, agriculture etc. With a workforce of more than 25,000 employees and total assets exceeding USD 18 billion, the Group has a growing international footprint. PASHA Holding currently operates in six countries: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, Montenegro, and the United States.