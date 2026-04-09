FAO supports Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial development projects
Photo: FAO/Facebook
FAO-supported initiatives are expected to enhance agricultural productivity, attract green investments, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial sector.
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