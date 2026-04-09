Kazakhstan, South Korea discuss strengthening co-op in peaceful use of nuclear energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Agency for Nuclear Energy of Kazakhstan, and Kim Jeong-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea, discussed the development of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Trend reports via the agency.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in strengthening strategic partnership and expanding practical collaboration. Discussions covered prospects for joint projects, including the participation of Korean companies in the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy infrastructure, cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle, scientific research, and personnel training.

Special attention was given to nuclear and radiation safety, the implementation of advanced international standards, and the exchange of regulatory experience.

Kim Jeong-kwan expressed South Korea’s interest in further cooperation with Kazakhstan, highlighting the high potential for joint initiatives.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement aimed at advancing the nuclear sector and reinforcing bilateral partnership.

In October 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum in which 71.1% of voters approved the establishment of nuclear power facilities, with a voter turnout of 63.7%. The plant will be developed in collaboration with the Russian Rosatom.