PASHA Holding signs Memorandum of Cooperation with World Economic Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. On April 2, 2026, PASHA Holding signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the World Economic Forum, marking an important milestone as it continues to expand international presence, Trend reports.

This partnership opens new opportunities for collaboration across key areas such as sustainable development, innovation, digital transformation, and inclusive economic growth. By engaging with the World Economic Forum’s global platform, PASHA Holding aims to contribute to forward-looking initiatives, exchange expertise, and support impactful projects that address regional and global challenges.

As PASHA Holding continues to strengthen its global presence, this partnership reflects its long-term commitment to building meaningful partnerships and creating sustainable value across the markets it serves.