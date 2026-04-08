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Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss current issues of partnership

Politics Materials 8 April 2026 21:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss current issues of partnership

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. On April 8, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The conversation focused on current issues of partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, including cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

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