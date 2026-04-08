Azerbaijan reveals total gas export volume to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Up to date, a total of 444.6 million cubic meters of gas has been exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“At the meeting with Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, we discussed the key areas of energy cooperation within the framework of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, including natural gas, electricity generation, the Green Energy Corridor, energy efficiency, and heat supply. Up to date, a total of 444.6 million cubic meters of #gas has been exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia,” the publication reads.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee, in January of this year alone, Azerbaijan exported 34.7 million cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to Serbia, worth $13.2 million. According to available information, this figure decreased by $3.5 million, or 20.8%, in value terms, and by 73,000 cubic meters, or 0.2%, in volume compared to the same period last year.

In addition, significant investments from Serbia were also made in the Azerbaijani economy. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2025, Serbia's direct investment in Azerbaijan amounted to $6.4 million. This is $6.2 million, or 29.6 times more, than in 2024.

In the reporting year, Serbia's share of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan stood at 0.1%.