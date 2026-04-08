Safe passage through Strait of Hormuz tp be possible within two weeks - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Following the announcement of a ceasefire, passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will open within two weeks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Fore a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible Via coordination with the Iranian armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," minister wrote.

Araghchi added that if attacks on Iran cease, the country's armed forces will also cease defensive attacks.