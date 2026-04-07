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Azerbaijan approves protocol on CIS Executive Committee statute

Politics Materials 7 April 2026 16:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves protocol on CIS Executive Committee statute

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Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The "Protocol on amendments to the statute on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the document, the "Protocol on amendments to the statute on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States, approved by the protocol dated June 21, 2000", signed in Bishkek on October 13, 2023, was approved with the relevant reservation of Azerbaijan.

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