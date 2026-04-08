Turkmenistan, Japan’s Nara Prefecture discuss co-op in economy, industry, and tourism

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Turkmenistan and Japan’s Nara Prefecture discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, industry, education, and tourism, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Tokyo.

The issues were addressed during a series of meetings between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and representatives of Nara Prefecture, including local government and academic institutions, focusing on potential areas for practical cooperation.

The discussions included proposals to establish sister-city relations with Nara, alongside education and tourism initiatives.

Participants noted the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement at the regional level as a platform for broadening economic and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, held talks focused on the implementation of bilateral agreements and the identification of strategic areas for further cooperation. Their discussions largely centered on the achievements made in fulfilling the agreements reached during recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also expressed its readiness to facilitate a visit by Japan’s prime minister to Turkmenistan at a mutually convenient time.