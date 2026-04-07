Uzbekistan ramps up block train shipments to China in 1Q2026
Photo: Uztemiryulkonteyner
Uzbekistan's rail transport infrastructure continues to drive significant export activity, with a marked increase in container shipments to China, reflecting growing trade links and logistics capacity.
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