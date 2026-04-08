Turkmengaz, Japan’s Mitsui discuss potential co-op in petroleum industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Turkmengas State Concern and Japanese company Mitsui & Co. held a videoconference to discuss potential cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Tokyo.

The meeting was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan. The Turkmen side was represented by the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern.

During the talks, Mitsui & Co. presented its activities and capabilities in the oil and gas industry, while the Turkmen side reviewed potential areas for cooperation and practical application of the company’s technologies and expertise.

The sides exchanged views on possible partnership formats and discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Turkmengas State Concern is expected to sign a contract with China’s CNPC Amu Darya Petroleum Company Ltd. for the development of production facilities with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year at the Galkynysh field, one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits in Turkmenistan.