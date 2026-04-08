Turkmenistan’s exchange sees successful domestic deal in raw materials
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Local entrepreneurs secured a deal with Turkmennebit for the procurement of polypropylene during the latest trading session.
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