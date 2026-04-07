Azerbaijan reviews fuel demand and tasks SOCAR (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Domestic demand for petroleum products has been discussed, and instructions were given to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) at a joint meeting of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), chaired by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The agenda of the meeting included a detailed discussion of the strategic development of the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan, including strategic goals related to oil refining and petrochemicals, future development prospects, sustainable provision of domestic demand for long-term petroleum products, and other current issues.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf made a presentation on the agenda.

The meeting was attended by members of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of the AIH, as well as invited guests, including the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the AIH.

At the end of the meeting, relevant decisions were made, and instructions were given to the Board of Directors of the AIH, SOCAR, and relevant agencies.