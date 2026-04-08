Uzbekistan, Spain outline new cooperation areas at Madrid business forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan and Spain have outlined new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism, during the Uzbek-Spanish Business Forum in Madrid, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“The Uzbek-Spanish Business Forum held in Madrid has become an important platform for expanding practical cooperation between the business communities of our countries,” Saidov stated.

According to him, the discussions focused on launching new joint projects in key sectors, reflecting growing interest from both sides in deepening economic engagement.

“We also explored opportunities for cooperation with leading companies, including Aries & Leo Equity Holding, Future Farm Solutions, Almar Water Solutions, IMABE, KHESH GROUP, Banco Santander, Water Challenge, and Systemfoc,” he said.

Saidov added that there is significant potential and numerous promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation, and that the forum will contribute to further deepening economic partnership between the two countries.