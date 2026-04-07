Armed incident near Israeli consulate in Türkiye's Istanbul leaves police officers injured (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. An armed incident occurred in Türkiye near the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul, the statement of the Turkish Ministry of Justice says, Trend reports.

According to information, a large number of police officers were dispatched to the scene, and heightened security measures have been implemented in the area.

Moreover, it is reported that two police officers were injured. Of the three perpetrators involved in the incident, two have been neutralized, and one has been wounded.

Further details of the incident have not been disclosed.