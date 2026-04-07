Kyrgyzstan's parliament approves EBRD deal for new power line in first reading
Photo: TATA Power
The project is expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s energy security, ease transmission bottlenecks, and support the integration of renewable capacity, boosting long-term economic efficiency and regional electricity trade potential.
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