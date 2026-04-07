Kazakhstan to deploy AI and clean coal technologies at new power plants

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. New coal-fired power plants in Kazakhstan will feature artificial intelligence and advanced “clean coal” technologies, Chairman of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

He noted that AI systems will be installed for predictive diagnostics of main equipment using vibration, acoustic, thermal, and other sensors, enabling early detection of defects and preventing accidents.

Modern “clean coal” measures will include low-emission burners to reduce NOx inside boilers, SCR systems for additional post-combustion NOx removal, electrostatic and bag filters for ash capture, and individual desulfurization reactors for each boiler. “This will significantly reduce harmful emissions. The new plants will comply with Kazakhstan’s environmental regulations,” Maksutov added.

Samruk-Energy is implementing four major projects, including the expansion of Ekibastuz GRES-2 with units 3 and 4, and construction of new CHP plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Projects are aimed at addressing capacity shortages and ensuring sustainable energy supply.