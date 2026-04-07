Uzbekistan, Russia review interparliamentary cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko discussed the role of the two countries’ parliaments in expanding bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the statement, both sides highlighted the active role of the parliaments in strengthening Uzbekistan-Russia relations, which are based on a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

It was noted that meetings of the interparliamentary cooperation commission between the upper chambers are held on a regular basis, while effective interaction has also been established within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to further developing close and productive cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.