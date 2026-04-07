Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan explore enhanced co-op- in transport and logistics

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, and communications, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held in Ashgabat between Batyr Annayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Ravshanbek Alimov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the consistent growth in bilateral trade turnover and the progressive advancement of their trade and economic relations in recent years.

A key focus of the discussions was the modernization of transport infrastructure, aimed at enhancing the transit potential of both nations. Additionally, practical measures were explored to create more favorable conditions for international freight carriers, which included tariff optimization and the simplification of administrative procedures.

The sides also highlighted the importance of developing modern communication systems as a basis for integrating the region into global logistics chains and ensuring sustainable economic growth.