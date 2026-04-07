Azerbaijan reveals electricity production figures nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. On April 6 of this year, more than 29% of the electricity generated in Azerbaijan came from renewable energy sources, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 62.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in the country on April 6, of which 18.2 million kilowatt-hours came from renewable sources.

Of this total, 12.4 million kilowatt-hours were generated by hydroelectric power plants, and 5.8 million kilowatt-hours by solar and wind power plants.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 4.347 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity were generated in Azerbaijan in the period from January through February of this year. This figure is 237.1 million kWh, or 5.2%, lower than in the same period of 2025.

In addition, 4.212 billion kWh of the electricity generated consisted of commercial deliveries, which is 216 million kWh, or 4.9%, less than in the same months of 2025.

Overall, in the period from January through February 2026, the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated and provided services worth 671.6 million manat (395.1 million). The value of goods produced in the water supply, sewage treatment, and waste management sector amounted to 93.4 million manat ($54.9 million).