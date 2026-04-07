Azerbaijani MFA condemns attack on UAE embassy in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the recent attack carried out by a group of protesters on the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, the MFA's publication on X says, Trend reports.

''Such acts of violence against diplomatic missions are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the safety and protection of diplomatic personnel and premises.

We welcome the statement issued by the Syrian authorities and their commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” the publication reads.