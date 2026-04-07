Israel's IDF confirms bombing Iranian ballistic missile site

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that another petrochemical facility in Iran was bombed yesterday, Trend reports via IDF.

According to the IDF, the facility was one of the few still operating facilities used to produce materials for ballistic missiles.

The IDF noted in a statement that the facility near Shiraz was used by the Iranian armed forces to produce nitric acid, a substance necessary for the preparation of explosives and the production of additional materials used in the development of ballistic missiles.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force yesterday also struck a facility belonging to the ballistic missile forces located in northwestern Iran. According to the military, dozens of rockets were fired from that area into Israel.

"The facility was hit while the soldiers and commanders of the missile unit were operating there, planning and carrying out terrorist activities against Israel and other countries," the IDF noted.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.