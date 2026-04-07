Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament hosts Turkish Prosecutor General for talks on bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. On April 7, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of the Republic of Türkiye, who visited Azerbaijan to discuss issues of inter-institutional cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are developing based on friendship and brotherhood in accordance with the words of national leader Heydar Aliyev: “One nation, two states.” The strategic alliance between the two countries was also discussed, and the special role of fraternal relations between the heads of state in the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations was highlighted.

Throughout the conversation, the main focus was on relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries, and satisfaction was expressed with the effective cooperation between parliamentarians, including within the framework of working groups. The importance of joint activities by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on various platforms of parliamentary cooperation was also emphasized. It was noted that these platforms contribute to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Speaking about the fruitful cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two brotherly countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova particularly emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the offices of the Prosecutor General of both countries in 2021. At the same time, she highly commended the activities of the Council of Prosecutors General of the Organization of Turkic States, established within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of the Republic of Türkiye, stated that relations between the two countries are developing in accordance with the bilateral cooperation program established by the heads of state and cover all areas.

Referring to developments in the world and the region, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of the Republic of Türkiye spoke about the role of the leaders of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, highlighting their role as reliable leaders and mediators in fostering peace, stability, and cooperation, both for their own peoples and nations and for the entire world.

At the meeting, the guest was also briefed on the effective cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Prosecutor General’s Office.