Azerbaijan accelerates Nakhchivan grid overhaul as it eyes link to regional energy corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. AzerEnergy is ramping up efforts to modernize the power grid in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as part of a broader push to connect the region to an emerging international energy corridor, Trend reports via the company.

The project includes a sweeping upgrade of key substations critical to the region’s electricity supply. The 110-kilovolt “Nakhchivan,” 154-kilovolt “Babek,” and 100-kilovolt “Cheshmebasar” facilities are being fully rebuilt, with work now in its final stages.

Officials say the “Nakhchivan” substation will become the region’s first fully enclosed facility, a move expected to improve safety and streamline operations.

At the same time, AzerEnergy is advancing digital upgrades across the grid. A new regional digital control center is under construction, and existing infrastructure will be integrated into a unified SCADA system, enabling real-time, remote management of the network.

Transmission infrastructure is also being modernized. Aging power lines dating back to the 1950s are being replaced with higher-capacity systems. In the first phase, the “Julfa,” “Ordubad-1,” and “Ordubad-2” lines - spanning about 69 kilometers - were rebuilt as double-circuit lines. Portions of overhead lines running through residential areas are also being moved underground to align with modern urban standards.

The upgrades are part of a larger strategy to link Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan’s main power grid and expand connectivity through the planned Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe energy corridor. As part of that effort, construction is underway on a 330-kilovolt, two-circuit transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts starting from Jabrayil.

A future phase includes an additional 44-kilometer line crossing the Zangezur corridor, a project officials say will strengthen Nakhchivan’s role in regional energy transit.