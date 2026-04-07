Minsk hosts deal signing ceremony for new batch of municipal vehicles based on MAZ chassis at Ganja Automobile Plant (PHOTO)

MINSK, Belarus, April 7. On April 7, 2026, an agreement was signed in Minsk for the assembly of a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on MAZ chassis at the Ganja Automobile Plant, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This agreement was signed as part of the implementation of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the Belarusian head of state’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of OJSC “MAZ.”

The cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant is aimed at expanding and strengthening the bilateral economic ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus, established by President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandr Lukashenko. The municipal vehicles are being manufactured at the order of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

On March 2, 2026, the first batch of municipal vehicles produced as part of the cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant was presented to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The high assessment given by the head of state served as an incentive to expand cooperation between the enterprises and conclude a new contract.

"The signing of today’s document confirms the high level of trust placed in us by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus. The fact that the first batch of vehicles received approval at the highest state level in March set a high bar, which we intend to maintain as we implement the new contract for 100 vehicles. “Our cooperation with Belarusian manufacturers is developing successfully and effectively. It allows us to produce products that meet modern quality standards and market requirements,” Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant, emphasized.

The municipal vehicles produced through a partnership between the Ganja Automobile Plant and MAZ are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment designed and assembled in Ganja. They are intended to maintain urban infrastructure throughout the country. This project contributes to the modernization of the country’s municipal vehicle fleet.

Will be updated

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