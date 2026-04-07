Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on 'Safe future for Great Return'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. A forum titled "A safe future for the Great Return" is being held in Baku in partnership with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Youth Foundation, at the initiative of the Great Return Youth Organization, Trend reports.

The event is attended by senior officials and responsible representatives of ANAMA, the Youth Foundation, and the Great Return Youth Organization.

The aim of the event is to increase attention to the mine threat in Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen awareness-raising among young people about the threat of mines.

Will be updated