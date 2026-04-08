Uzbekistan, US DFC plan to launch joint investment platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) plan to launch a joint investment platform, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Mirziyoyeva’s meeting with Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

“During the meeting, we discussed a large-scale portfolio of projects. DFC will support the attraction of American investors to Uzbekistan and share investment risks. We also plan to launch a joint investment platform this year,” she stated.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is a U.S. development finance institution that mobilizes private capital for infrastructure and industrial projects in developing countries.