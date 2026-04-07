UK Export Finance outlines key areas of memorandum with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
UK Export Finance has revealed how the memorandum with Uzbekistan will be implemented in practice, including support for infrastructure and energy projects, as well as the participation of UK companies.
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