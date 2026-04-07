Ganja-Minsk factory deal set to bolster economic ties between nations - chairperson (PHOTO)

MINSK, Belarus, April 7. The new agreement between the Minsk and Ganja automobile plants is expected to further contribute to the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association and Member of Parliament, told Trend.

Fatiyev made the remarks during the signing ceremony of an agreement on the assembly of a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on the chassis of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) at the Ganja Automobile Plant.

The agreement was signed as part of the implementation of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus during the Belarusian leader’s state visit to Azerbaijan.

“Cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant began after President Ilham Aliyev visited Belarus in 2006. At that time, instructions were given to initiate collaboration with Belarusian partners. To date, nearly 15,000 tractors and about 4,000 MAZ vehicles have been produced, and we continue to expand this partnership. On March 2, the first batch of municipal vehicles produced within this cooperation was presented to President Ilham Aliyev. The high assessment given by the head of state served as a strong incentive to further deepen this productive cooperation. Within the framework of agreements reached by our heads of state in Shusha to jointly assemble municipal vehicles, we are now in Minsk signing the relevant agreement. The equipment we produce meets modern quality standards and market requirements and is used across all cities of Azerbaijan,” Fatiyev said.

The document was signed jointly with Valery Ivankovich, General Director of MAZ OJSC.

Municipal vehicles produced under the cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and MAZ are equipped with modern systems developed and assembled in Ganja. They are designed to service urban infrastructure throughout the country and contribute to the modernization of Azerbaijan’s municipal fleet.

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