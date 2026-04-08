Israel Defense Forces announces cessation of strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) state that no strikes have been carried out against Iran since 3:00 a.m. today, the statement of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Trend reports.

As part of “large-scale” strikes against Iran carried out the night before the ceasefire agreement, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck launchers and ballistic missile sites.

According to the military, the goal was to reduce and deter Iranian missile attacks significantly.

The IDF, echoing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement, emphasized that the agreement does not apply to Lebanon and that the fight against “Hezbollah” continues.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.