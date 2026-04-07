Kazakhstan to build new wood processing plant in North Kazakhstan region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. The government of Kazakhstan has approved an investment agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Construction and Ultradecor Trading Kazakhstan for the construction of a wood processing plant in North Kazakhstan Region, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The 70-billion-tenge (about $148 million) project, scheduled for 2026-2028, is expected to create at least 160 permanent jobs, expand domestic wood processing, increase production of finished goods, and strengthen the region’s industrial capacity. The plant will have an annual production capacity of around 600 cubic meters of particleboard and 20 million square meters of laminated particleboard.

Under the agreement, the investor is required to use goods, raw materials, work, and services from Kazakh manufacturers. At least 50% of finished products will be directed to the domestic market, and once the plant reaches 80% of its design capacity, exports of locally produced finished goods are expected to reach 60,000 cubic meters per year.

The agreement also includes obligations for social support in the region, as well as the introduction of continuous staff training and skills development programs.

The project is expected to advance the wood processing sector, increase local content, expand employment, and strengthen the export potential of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry.