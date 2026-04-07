Kyrgyzstan, France discuss interparliamentary cooperation and bilateral ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 7. Kyrgyzstan and France have discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-French cooperation, including the development of interparliamentary engagement, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

The discussions took place on April 6 during a meeting between Chairperson of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Elvira Surabaldieva, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Bishkek, Nicolas Faye.

Elvira Surabaldieva noted that strengthening partnership with France, as well as with European countries in general, is one of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

"The Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) is ready to provide comprehensive support for the development of bilateral relations, including through the intensification of interparliamentary cooperation," she said.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation, the head of the committee highlighted the existing potential for its expansion.

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting French investment and technologies in such sectors as energy, healthcare, agriculture, transport, tourism, and critical minerals development," the lawmaker stated.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Elvira Surabaldieva supported the embassy’s initiative to hold an annual series of events in Kyrgyzstan aimed at promoting the French language, culture, and arts - "Francophonie Spring".

In turn, Nicolas Faye expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed France’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. He outlined opportunities for expanding interaction in tourism, healthcare, and transport infrastructure.

The ambassador also placed particular emphasis on education, highlighting the importance of supporting the study of the French language in schools and implementing joint educational programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening Kyrgyz-French cooperation across all areas.