Azerbaijani MFA shares post on 33rd anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in social networks published a post dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre, one of the terrible crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

"34 years have passed since the Aghdaban massacre—one of the numerous grave and brutal war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

In 1992, the village of Aghdaban in Kalbajar, consisting of 130 houses, was completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups, leaving the settlement utterly devastated.

A total of 779 civilians were subjected to severe torture, and 67 people were brutally killed with exceptional cruelty.

This tragedy remains in history as one of the painful examples of the grave crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people.

We honor the memory of the victims of Aghdaban with deep sorrow and reverence.

May Allah rest all our martyrs in peace," the publication reads.