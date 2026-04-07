EBRD rolls out export-focused conference in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) rolled out a specialized conference titled “Export Experience Exchange” in Ashgabat, aimed at supporting Turkmen companies in expanding their presence in international markets, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The event is being held at the Yyldyz Hotel and has brought together experts in foreign trade, representatives of international financial institutions, and local businesses.

The conference focuses on practical mechanisms for export diversification and integration of Turkmen producers into global supply chains. Participating companies include Nesil Coffee, Erte, and Mahmal, among others, seeking to expand into new markets.

Representatives of the EBRD presented tools and trade facilitation programs designed to reduce risks associated with entering foreign markets and provide advisory support to businesses.

A panel discussion titled “How I entered export markets: advice from experienced entrepreneurs” featured business leaders sharing practical insights on overcoming export barriers. The program also includes B2B meetings, offering tailored consultations to small and medium-sized enterprises from experts representing MCT Agency, Export Hyzmat, SGS Turkmen Ltd., and Ak Sahypa.

Workshops held during the event covered key topics such as digital marketing, the use of global e-commerce platforms, and business process automation. Participants also highlighted the importance of international certification as a prerequisite for accessing high-standard global markets.