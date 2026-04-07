AzInTelecom participates in IV Tax and Accounting Summit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC took part in the IV Tax and Accounting Summit, an event that brought together finance leaders and entrepreneurs.

This year, the Summit was held under the concept message “Costly Mistakes”, and AzInTelecom was represented as a digitalization sponsor. During the event, the company showcased an interactive stand, where participants were provided with detailed information about its digital services and products.

As part of the event, Murad Ahmadov, Head of the Marketing Department at AzInTelecom, spoke about how seemingly minor mistakes in business can lead to serious consequences. He emphasized that if a traditional electronic signature is accessed by unauthorized individuals, the risks go far beyond cybersecurity alone — they can include personal data theft, financial fraud, and the use of someone’s signature without their permission. In contrast, “SİMA İmza” fully addresses the issue of delegated signing authority in a legally valid and fully digital way, giving entrepreneurs and company executives the opportunity to oversee processes remotely.

The summit continued with panel discussions on risk management in financial decision-making, current issues in tax legislation, and labor relations.

It should be noted that entrepreneurs and accountants can now use “SİMA İmza” to access all electronic tax services. By entering the promo code “6AYPULSUZ”, users can benefit from the business digital signature free of charge for the first six months.