Pakistan asks US to extend Iran deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran by another two weeks, Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks," the Prime Minister wrote.

He added that Pakistan sincerely requests the Iranian government to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.