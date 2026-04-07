Uzbekistan records over 40% rise in trade with Iran

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran totaled $92.7 million in the period from January through February 2026, marking a 40.5% increase compared to $66.0 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee show that the figure also rose by 20.2% compared to $77.1 million in Januar-February 2024.

Meanwhile, Iran remained among Uzbekistan’s notable trading partners, ranking within the country’s top 20 counterparts by trade volume.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.6 billion in January-February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.