Kazakhstan taps 33bln tons of coal reserves to anchor new project

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Kazakhstan’s coal reserves exceed 33 billion tons, ensuring more than 300 years of production at current extraction levels, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said during a government meeting, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan ranks 10th globally in terms of coal reserves. He emphasized that Kazakhstan’s coal industry plays a key role in ensuring the country’s energy security.

“The largest coal deposits are concentrated in two key regions of Central Kazakhstan, including the Karaganda coal basin and the Turgay coal basin, with major fields such as Shubarkol and Zhalyn. In the northeastern region, key assets include the Ekibastuz coal basin, the Maikuben coal basin, and the Karazhyra deposit,” Akkenzhenov said.

Following the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to grant coal generation the status of a national project, the government approved the national project “Development of Coal Generation” on March 20, 2026.