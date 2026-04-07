Tajikistan’s pharma output expands in early 2026
Photo: Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The moderation in pharmaceutical output growth suggests a normalization after last year’s surge, pointing to stabilizing demand and a more balanced expansion of the sector within the broader industrial structure.
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