Azerbaijan’s banks hit paydirt with surge in fast transfer revenues
Revenues from fast money transfer systems in Azerbaijan increased in February 2026. Data from the Central Bank shows growth compared to the same period last year. However, the number of transactions through these systems saw a decline.
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