Turkmen exchange hits milestone with licorice extract and textile exports
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Serbia and the UAE concluded deals for licorice extract and textile products during the latest trading session in Turkmenistan.
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