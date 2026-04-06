Colvir powers 80% of Turkmenistan’s banks - Head of Business Development (Exclusive)
Colvir Software Solutions’ products are used by 80% of banks in Turkmenistan, reflecting the company’s deep integration into the country’s financial infrastructure and its role in the sector’s ongoing digital transformation.
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