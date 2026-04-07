Azerbaijan sees growth in turnover with new-generation cash registers in 3M2026
Turnover processed through new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan increased during the first quarter of the year. The growth reflects continued adoption of modern systems across the country. Authorities say these registers improve transparency, reduce illegal trade, and strengthen oversight of transactions.
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