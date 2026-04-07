Israeli army warns Iranian citizens against train trips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an urgent warning to citizens of Iran not to travel by train within the country until this evening, Trend reports via IDF.

"Dear citizens, for your safety, we ask that you refrain from using train services and traveling by train within the country from now until 21:00 Iranian time," IDF Farsi-speaking spokesman, retired Lieutenant Colonel Kamal Pinhasi, said in a statement.

"Being in train cars and near railway lines puts your life at risk," he added.

On April 6, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the IDF has been instructed to "continue to strike the national infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime with full force."