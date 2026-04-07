Business loans in Azerbaijan on the rise: banks favor larger enterprises
Business loans dominate Azerbaijan’s banking sector, making up 53.3% of total lending, with growth across all business sizes. Large enterprises continue to attract the largest share, though micro and small businesses are seeing notable increases.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy