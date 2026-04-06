Kazakhstan sees growth in number of cashless transactions
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
In February 2026, transactions using payment cards issued by Kazakh banks reached 15.7 trillion tenge (approximately $33.4 billion), with a total of 1.1 billion transactions recorded.
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